When: Council meeting, March 1.

What happened: The borough must spend a little more than $10.5 million to develop the McGinness Innovation Park, said Richard Jackson, vice president with consultant ELA Group. Council members for the first time heard specific dollar amounts on a grant/loan application the borough will file to turn the former airport into a technology site.

Details: Columbia hopes to receive about $9 million from the state program. The borough will apply for a grant of about $3.6 million and a loan for some $5.4 million from the state’s Business in Our Sites program, which helps municipalities redevelop industrial sites.

More info: The remaining $1.5 million will come from the borough and a $1 million grant already received to develop a park and nature trail on the 57-acre property. In addition, Columbia will sell several McGinness land parcels zoned residential.

Steps: First, the borough will spend about $1 million to remove, treat and put back the soil on the 34 acres that will house businesses, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said. The rest of the money will go toward building streets, installing utilities and making stormwater improvements.

Terms: The borough has five years to pay back the $5.4 million loan. Specifically, Columbia must reimburse the state about $158,000 for every acre sold. After five years, the state will amortize the loan over 15 years and charge 3% interest.

Plan changes: Consultants reworked the proposed streets in the park’s master plan to reduce the total cost and to squeeze out an extra 1.4 acres to sell, Jackson reported. About 34 acres of the site’s 57 acres can be developed.

Drones: Members of the state’s Unmanned Aerial System task force have begun discussing a program to educate interested student in robotics and drone technology, member Todd Kishpaugh told council members. The task force has met with representatives from the Columbia Borough School District and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to figure out a path toward two-year and four-year post-secondary school programs.

More info: Kishpaugh also runs Argos Unmanned Aerial Solutions, a Lititz-based company that offers drone services. The company has said it wants to build a training facility at McGinness.

Crime: Police Chief Jack Brommer wants witnesses to speak up after crimes. The police force dealt with two recent shootings, and officers encountered observers who didn’t want to talk.

Quotable: “We want to partner with the community,” Brommer said. “If you are a witness to an incident, I strongly encourage you to get involved.”

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. March 8, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.