When: Cornwall-Lebanon school board meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: The board approved a new comprehensive plan to guide district budget and policy decisions through June 2025. Priority areas include curriculum and instruction continuity, authentic learning through community engagement, and family and community partnerships.

Meals: Superintendent Philip L. Domencic reminded board members and district families about the end of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s extended waivers for free and reduced-price meals that had been put in place as a result of COVID-19. Messages regarding the changes will be sent to district families, he said. Families who are unable to pay full cost for student meals are encouraged to apply through the district for reduced price benefits. Domencic also reminded families to check messages on Skyward regarding bus routes and transportation changes for the new school year.

Other business: The board approved: 1) testing and rebuilding one of two chiller units at the high school for $148,000; 2) renewing an EMT training elective at the high school taught by First Aid and Safety Patrol Emergency Medical Services Agency of Lebanon; 3) increasing the employee mileage reimbursement from 56 cents to 62 cents per mile; and 4) creating a part-time counselor position at the middle school and a full-time counselor position at South Lebanon Elementary School.

What’s next: The board next meets 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.