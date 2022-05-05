Cornwall-Lebanon school board will present the 2022-23 proposed final budget, still being developed, for approval at the May 9 public work session.

Then the recommendation will be made on the proposed increase in the real estate tax rate. Under the Act 1 index assigned to Cornwall-Lebanon, the maximum percentage of tax increase the district can levy is 4.3% for 2022-23. The board approved a resolution in January certifying the district would stay at or below the adjusted index.

The current rate is 16.09 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

Jean Hentz, director of business affairs, said they will confirm the actual tax rate when the final budget is presented and approved in June.

At its April 19 meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve budget items discussed April 11 for inclusion in the budget.

The final proposed budget will be posted for public display at the school district office and on the school district’s website from May 17 up to the board meeting of June 20. At that meeting the board will adopt, based on public input and revisions, the final budget and set the real estate tax rate.

In other business, the board approved the district’s 1.7% share, or $3.27 million, of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 budget.

The board also approved a transfer of $1.6 million from the general fund to the capital reserve fund.

The cafeteria operating statement for July 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022, showed a net profit of $511,270. Board Member Susan Dieffenbach cautioned that “shifting sands” will eliminate free meals because of the expiration in June of the Federal Community Free Meal Program funding of $710,723.

The Cornwall-Lebanon board will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 9 in the high school’s large-group instruction room.