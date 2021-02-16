During a Feb. 8 virtual school board meeting, Cornwall-Lebanon school board approved Feb. 15 and March 31 as make-up days for school closings on February 1-2, due to inclement winter weather.

The board also approved the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year. The next school year begins for all students Aug. 30 and ends for all students on June 9. Commencement for graduating high school students next year will be June 7.

In other action, the board approved the purchase of video equipment providing the school district with the ability to livestream events at Earl Boltz Stadium.

The new video system will cost $15,500. The Falcon Foundation is funding the entire purchase and donating it to the school district.

Meanwhile, the board also approved the resignations of seven employees and the employment of nine staff members.