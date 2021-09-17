Cornwall-Lebanon School District will now require masks to be worn throughout all its buildings, the board decided Sept. 13, reversing its mask-optional policy approved last month.

The 155-minute meeting was held in the Cedar Crest High School auditorium, with a virtual live-stream option and about 100 visitors in attendance.

Students and staff can receive an exemption from wearing masks through written correspondence from a physician or family doctor.

At the meeting, every member of the Cornwall-Lebanon school board and administration wore masks, while a majority of the visitors did not. During the public participation portion of the meeting, 12 visitors voiced their concerns about the school district’s new policy governing face coverings.

The reversal in Cornwall-Lebanon’s policy was in direct response to the Aug. 31 mandate handed down by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, requiring mask wearing in all K-12 schools and child care facilities. On Sept. 7, the district began implementing the mandate.

Also discussed at the meeting were personal liability issues and the possible legal ramifications of not complying with the mandate. There are also ongoing concerns within the Cornwall-Lebanon school district as to how to enforce the new policy, as well as possible responses to non-compliance.

“We’re following the order to the greatest extent we can,” said Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic. “What we don’t want is this to rip apart our community.”

As of Sept. 10, Cornwall-Lebanon was managing 26 total active cases of COVID-19, including 17 at Cedar Crest High School. The school district also reported that about 95% of its students are currently wearing face coverings throughout the school day.

In other business, the Cornwall-Lebanon board received a preliminary update on a proposed plan for a major renovation project on the campus of Cedar Crest high and middle schools. At its next meeting Sept. 20, the school board is expected to vote on a $32,500 study that will help identify a districtwide need for renovations, as well as the possible financial impact that the project could have on taxpayers.

The last time Cedar Crest campus underwent major renovations was 1996, when the new Ebenezer Elementary building was constructed. Any new renovation project would not begin before the summer of 2024, school officials said.