Cornwall-Lebanon school district will continue to operate under a hybrid model for COVID-19 mitigation, for students in grades six through 12 during the second marking period, which begins Nov. 9, the board announced during its Oct. 19 meeting.

Under the district’s blue-gray hybrid model, students in grades six through 12 go to school in person every other day and attend school virtually the other days. A vast majority of the students in the school district have selected the blue-gray hybrid model.

Superintendent Philip Domencic said the decision was based on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning monitoring system and a well-received survey of parents across the district.

“A great percent of our students are succeeding in the blue-gray hybrid model,” Domencic said. “Our goal is to proceed in a cautious way and still meet the needs of all of our students. We want to open it up to students who are struggling, gradually. We want to bring back students who are struggling the most, first.”

In other business, board approved a new 5-year superintendent contract for Domencic, who is in the fifth year of his current 5-year contract and in his eighth year overall as superintendent. Domencic’s salary for 2021-22 is $183,912. It can go up in the future based on performance.

The board also hired Chris Groff as the sixth principal of Cedar Crest High School. Groff replaces Nicole Malinowski, who left to take a principal’s position at Cumberland Valley High School, and he will be paid an annual salary of $114,273.

Groff had been the district’s athletic director/assistant principal for the past 17 months. A graduate of Northern Lebanon High School, Groff earned his bachelor’s degree at West Chester University, his master’s degree from Penn State and his principal certification from Temple University.

“I am truly honored to become the next Cedar Crest High School Principal, and I am excited for the opportunity to serve our staff, students, district and community in this role,” Groff said.

In addition, the board approved the nomination of North Lebanon Township resident Diane Wuori as a member of the board, replacing Robert Griffiths, who resigned in September.