When Cornwall-Lebanon school board met on Jan. 4, it was notified that no active COVID-19 cases had been reported by students or staff over the past 14 days.

That report was presented by the district’s pandemic coordinator Michael Robinson.

During the same meeting, Robinson informed the school board about upcoming improvements and additions to Cedar Crest Cyber School.

During the pandemic, the district’s online learning program has been used more. While the district runs its own cyber option, it also offers an outside cyber school option to its students.

School board members also heard from principal Chris Groff about Cedar Crest High School’s planned tweaking of its educational planning guide for the 2021-22 school year.

The guide, which is updated every year or two, outlines courses and content impacting students. The guide ensures current material is being taught. The district employs content creators, teachers and also content creators/teachers in the process.

In addition, the school board was informed of Cornwall-Lebanon's intentions to set its financial mileage reimbursement rate for 2021 to 56 cents per mile.

The district is continuing to develop its 2021-22 budget.