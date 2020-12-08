Cornwall-Lebanon School District hired a new athletic director at its board of school directors' reorganizational meeting Monday, conducted in the large-group instruction room of Cedar Crest High School, with masks and social distancing. The board approved the recommendation of Richard Dissinger to replace former athletic director Chris Groff, who had assumed the role of Cedar Crest High School principal in November.

Dissinger will earn a yearly salary of $96,048.

“It’s kind of like being a coach of the coaches, in many ways,” said Dissinger of his new position. “I’m working with people I know. My job is to continue what we already have in place.”

Dissinger had been a social studies teacher at Cedar Crest High School for the past 27 years. He has also served the school district as the boys head varsity basketball coach, the head golf coach and an assistant girls basketball coach.

In other business, the school board unanimously reelected Ruth Ann Schlegel and Bryan Smith as its president and vice president, respectively.

In addition, the board also approved an agreement with Lifetouch National Studios for the taking of school portrait photographs for the next three school years.