The Cornwall-Lebanon School District has acquired a parcel of land that will nearly double the size of the middle school and high school campus.

While there are no immediate or specific plans for use of the land purchase in South Lebanon Township, it will provide Lebanon County’s second-largest school district flexibility and options in the future.

At a public auction Oct. 24, the district submitted the winning bid to purchase 89.5 acres across the street from the district’s Cedar Crest High School, on the south side of East Evergreen Road, from what once was the Henry and Sandra Smith farm. Cornwall-Lebanon paid just over $1.9 million for the land, or about $21,500 per acre, slightly below the appraised market value.

“We are growing, but not rapidly,” said Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic. “Our campus capacity is adequate. This is looking 10, 20, 30 years into the future. It’s a value. There’s certainly a cost, but it’s an asset. We thought it was important, given the proximity of the land to our campus.”

The district learned of the opportunity to buy the land in September. At the Oct. 14 public work session, the acquisition was discussed by school board members and administrators.

At that time, safety and traffic concerns were raised about the future development of the land. An action for ratification of the sales agreement will be on the agenda at the board meeting Nov. 18.

“We wanted to preserve the integrity of the campus,” Domencic said. He said the district will lease the parcel so it can remain farmland for now.

The acquisition will increase the school campus to 191 acres from 102. The district also leases 13 acres for use as athletic fields from the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Hospital, its neighbor to the north.

The high school and middle school campus has been at 115 E. Evergreen Road since 1966 when Cornwall and South Lebanon high schools were merged. The district estimates that nearly 3,000 students and faculty utilize the campus on a daily basis during the school year.

“There are so many things the land could be used for,” Domencic said. “I’ve had a lot of people give me ideas. I’d be reluctant to say anything right now. It would be speculation at this point.”

