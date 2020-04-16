Cornwall-Lebanon conducted its first school board meeting remotely on April 14 amid safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the meeting was made possible by the same type of technology that has allowed the district to continue to instruct students at home.

All nine board members attended using the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Another 20 people attended the meeting virtually as educators explained the district’s ongoing efforts to instruct kindergarten through 12th-grade students at home. Almost 4,000 district-owned laptops have been distributed for students’ use, and many teachers are sharing class content for students at the beginning of each week.

Attendance of virtual class varies among students in the district’s two secondary and five elementary schools, with an 82%-94% participation rate. If students don’t attend their virtual classrooms, they are receiving phone calls about their absences.

“There are still a lot of legal expectations yet to be determined,” Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic said. “Our primary goal is to make sure students are engaged and continuing their educations. We’re looking at some sort of modifications. We want to try to be fair to all of our students.”

Officials noted a steady increase in distribution of free meals — from 2,438 meals the week of March 16 to 7,004 meals the week of April 6.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the school board also discussed the possibility of pushing back proposed projects like the resurfacing of artificial turf at Arnold Field at Earl Boltz Stadium and an open house at Union Canal Elementary. Domencic said no decision has been made on this year’s commencement exercises and that the issue will be revisited next month.

“The challenge is we started with a two-week closure, went to a four-week closure and now that has gone to the end of the school year,” Domencic said. “This has been a real disruption to the order of our students’ lives. We have reached out to the vast majority of our students. There are a lot of people within the district who are working hard.”

Moving forward, Cornwall-Lebanon will continue to conduct its school board meetings remotely until further notice.