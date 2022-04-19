Cornwall-Lebanon school board will unveil its proposed final budget and set the district’s proposed real estate tax rate when it meets tonight, April 19.

Various department heads submitted budget requests for board consideration. Approvals will be announced when the board meets at 5:30 pm in the large-group instruction room at Cedar Crest High School.

Jean Hentz, the district’s finance-business director, declined to release any developing budget figures and tax millage percentage prior to tonight’s meeting.

The proposed final budget with revisions will be on public display at the school district office and on the school district’s website from May 17 up to the board meeting of June 20 when the board will adopt the final budget and set the real estate tax rate.

During the April 11 meeting, Hentz submitted general fund capital purchases for the proposed budget including $120,000 for playground equipment for Cornwall and Ebeneezer elementary schools; $17,000 for carpet and flooring in Ebeneezer’s learning lab; $22,000 for a rider-scrubber for Cedar Crest Middle School; $8,200 for an upgraded security system for the front door at Cedar Crest High School; $48,000 for a tractor and $20,000 for a lawn mower for grounds; $45,000 for a truck to replace a 2003 model and $7,400 for a forklift battery for warehouse maintenance.

Among other items submitted for approval by Hentz included $38,592 for art, general and paper supplies.

Also, during the April 11 meeting, Director of Secondary Education Michael Robinson proposed utilizing a $10,000 grant for 120 textbooks on personal financial management for seniors.

Robinson noted in the annual transportation service report that vendor BrightBill supplies 34 buses that cover 500,000 miles annually in the district, while vendor D.B. Fisher runs 39 vans for special needs students clocking 700,000 miles annually.

“We appreciate their aggressive recruiting and training to stay ahead,” Robinson said, referring to the current nationwide labor shortage.

In other business, Superintendent Philip Domencic said parents should be notified of a possible change in cafeteria policy after two years of free meals.