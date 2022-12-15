At the Dec. 5 meeting of the Cornwall-Lebanon School District Board of Directors, the board accepted the 2021-22 audit report presented by William Oyster of Smith, Elliot, and Kearns LLC. The report showed no questioned expenditures for the year.

In the last year, the district’s general reserve fund was $5.4 million. Total revenue increased from $87.3 million to $92.9 million over the same period; expenditures grew from $80.3 million to $84.3 million, the report showed. Major expenditures included $962,000 in capital projects.

Additionally, changes were announced to the Educational Planning Guide used by students to select courses. These include title changes to courses in the Art and English departments. The Family and Consumer Sciences department will add a course titled Fashion, Apparel, and Textiles as well as Party and Culinary Arts. The changes are intended to align high school coursework with opportunities at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center.

As part of a required annual reorganization, Ruthann Schlegel was unanimously reelected as president of the board of directors and Bryan Smith was unanimously reelected as vice president. Jean Hentz, director of business affairs for the district, was nominated by Shlegel as a voting member of the Lebanon County Tax Collection Committee, and Wesley Bensing, assistant director of business affairs for the district, was nominated as alternate delegate. Board member Dianne Carpenter was chosen as representative to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. All terms are for one year.

At a public work session on Jan. 9, the board will discuss options for financing of the high school/middle school building and renovation project that was presented last month. The next meeting will take place Jan. 17.