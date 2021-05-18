The Cornwall-Lebanon school board at its May 10 meeting unveiled its 2021-22 budget that comes with a proposed 2.9% property tax hike. The meeting was conducted in person inside of Cedar Crest High School’s large-group instruction room, with a virtual option.

The proposed $87.6 million budget would be balanced with a real estate tax hike that would raise the millage to 16.09.

With the proposed recommendation, the median homeowner, with an assessed value of $161,100, would pay an additional $73 next school year for a total real estate tax bill of $2,592.

The final tax levy is yet to be determined.The board expects to vote on the proposed final budget May 17.

Following some debate and adjustments, the final budget and the new real estate tax rate likely will be adopted at the June 21 school board meeting.

Within the proposed budget, the largest increase in expenditure of $925,000 will be used for funding personnel and salaries. Another large part of the proposed increased expenditures is related to virtual education and outside virtual charter learning.

Last year, Cornwall-Lebanon School District raised real estate taxes about 1% to the current rate of 15.64 mills to help balance its $81.6 million budget.

In other business, the board agreed to inform the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services of its intention to continue the free meal program throughout the district through June of 2022, and that the breakfast and lunch prices will remain the same next year.

In addition, the school board heard about a proposal to add two contracted positions for learning loss and mental health services. The board will be asked to approve that proposal at the May 17 meeting.

At that meeting, the board is also expected to vote on a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance abatement of $2.5 million over five years related to the redevelopment of a 10-acre property at 3000 State Drive in South Lebanon Township.