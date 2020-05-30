Cornwall-Lebanon school board will vote on a final budget of $81.6 million on June 15.

The budget comes with a sight tax increase for district residents, about $25 per year for owners of properties with the average assessment of $160,000.

The new real estate tax rate will be 15.6367 mills. One mill equals $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. To calculate your tax bill, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of your property assessment.

Some school board members expressed concern over the proposed tax increase when they met at a virtual meeting on May 16. Others voiced concern about the possibility of the loss of revenue from the state caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The modest tax increase would generate about $500,000 of income for the school district. Included within the proposed budget is about $1.6 million in reduced expenditures.

In other business, the school board heard public comment from Debra Winslow, the mother of a district student with autism, who expressed concern about a possible reduction of autistic support in the district.

“Cornwall-Lebanon has 700 students with disabilities,” said Superintendent Philip Domencic, in response to Winslow’s remarks. “We are not eliminating services. There is no elimination of position. But it is true we do have some reassignments.”

The board recognized Cedar Crest High School student-athletes Logan Smith, in swimming, and Kolby Bennet and the rest of the Falcon varsity bowling team, for qualifying for the state postseasons in their respective sports. The board also awarded a contract to Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster for secondary athletic trainer services at home athletic events during the 2020-21 school year.

