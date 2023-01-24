Cornwall-Lebanon school board on Jan. 17 approved the beginning of a multi-year project to renovate both Cedar Crest Middle School and Cedar Crest High School in the district.

Board members unanimously agreed to hire Beers + Hoffman Architecture in Lancaster to begin the design of a connector between the middle and high school buildings at the Evergreen Road campus.

The connector, the first of three phases of the project to renovate, will house classes while work is being done on the two existing buildings. Fidevia was approved as construction manager for all three phases of the work, expected to cost as much as $126 million and take up to six years to complete.

The projects will include major work on both the middle and high school buildings, which last received major attention in the mid-1990s, Superintendent Philip Domencic said.

District Business Manager Jean Hentz explained at the board’s Jan. 9 workshop meeting that the cost could be absorbed within the district’s existing debt payment structure, which sets aside $5.5 million a year to pay for outstanding bonds and loans.

As older loans phase out, Hentz explained, new loans or bond issues could be paid for with the same annual budget allocation. “There are rumors floating around that this is going to increase our taxes 5-10%,” said Domencic earlier in the month. “That is simply not true.”

In other business, the board approved a contract with Lyons Recreation for the replacement and installation of playground equipment at Cornwall Elementary School ($120,660) and at Ebenezer Elementary School ($101,190).

The board also adopted a resolution to not exceed the 5.1% real estate tax increase index set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the 2023-24 year.

During the board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski, effective immediately. The board thanked Levendoski for her service during the past two years.

Pennsylvania School Code requires the board to fill her vacant seat within 30 days. A notice to fill the vacancy, along with qualifications and requirements, has been posted on the district website.

The board invites residents to submit a letter of interest, including address, phone and email by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, to the attention of Linda Doane, executive assistant to the superintendent, Educational Service Center, 105 E. Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.

The board noted that Lebanon County Career and Technology Center director, Glenn K. Meck, has announced his retirement.