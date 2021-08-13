Cornwall-Lebanon school board on Aug. 9 considered a recommendation to make face coverings for students and staff optional for the 2021-22 school year.

The board is expected to vote on the recommendation at its next meeting on Aug. 16.

Of the more than a dozen members of the school board and administration present, none wore face masks.

The district’s proposal is in direct conflict with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation that K-12 schools require masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccination has yet to be made available for children under 12.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, four concerned citizens emotionally voiced their concerns about the possibility of students and staff going without face coverings to start the new school year. The first day of school for students is Aug. 30.

The recommendation of making face coverings optional is part of the Cornwall-Lebanon School District’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year. Also part of that proposed plan is a recommendation that the school district offer in-person and virtual learning options for students, and the elimination of the hybrid model it offered during the last school year.

“We fully respect the rights of students and staff to wear masks,” Superintendent Philip Domencic said. “We also fully respect the rights of students and staff not to wear masks.”

The superintendent said, “What we’re putting in place is for the start of the school year. But if this doesn’t work well, we could consider it further throughout the school year. This plan respects the option,” added Domencic. “It recognizes that there are both physical and mental issues involved.”

Domencic cited the result from a health and safety feedback form sent out to all school district families as part of the motivation for the recommendation. Of the 148 comments received from the survey — a figure that represents about 3% of the district’s total student population – 97 responders indicated they favored an optional face-wearing model and 51 responders favored a mandatory face-covering model.

The school board conducted its meeting in person inside Cedar Crest High School’s large group instruction room with a virtual option.