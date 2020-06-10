At its virtual public work session held via the Zoom platform on June 8, the Cornwall-Lebanon school board, Lebanon County, said it plans to examine the process that would allow all classes across the district to be conducted in-person at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in August.

The board also announced a desire to return to conducting its semimonthly meetings in-person beginning in August at the district office.

Traditionally, the school board hasn’t met during July.

The district has been conducting both its student-teacher instructional classes and school board meetings virtually since Gov. Tom Wolf instituted his stay-at-home order on March 13 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our hope is we will be back in session in the fall,” Superintendent Philip Domencic said. “We recognize that interaction is invaluable. It is challenging for students, it’s challenging for our staff. Routines and regulatory are important.”

Domencic said that the Cedar Crest campus and the school district’s four elementary schools could be opened as soon as July, depending upon the status of Wolf’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania.

In other business, the board was notified of minor changes to the $81.6 million 2020-21 budget. The proposed budget was approved at its May 18 meeting and the final budget is expected to be voted on at its June 15 gathering.

The budget calls for a 1% real estate tax increase of $25 per year, based on a property valued at $160,500. Some board members and members of the community had balked at the slight increase, but no one present at the June 8 meeting raised a concern.

The school board also was notified of its financial responsibility to Lebanon County Career and Technology Center for the 2020-21 school year. Cornwall-Lebanon’s $5.4 million contribution represents a slight decrease over this year.

At the June 15 meeting, the board will be asked to approve the addition of boys’ volleyball and puzzle clubs to the student activities at Cedar Crest Middle School. It also was recommended to the board that its permission be granted for the Lebanon Valley Family YMCA to conduct its annual summer program at South Lebanon Elementary School.

