The Cornwall-Lebanon school board approved a resolution to create 15 new cyber developer positions and 15 cyber instructor positions for the current school year only, during a Jan. 11 meeting, held in-person and livestreamed.

The move was designed to staff Cornwall-Lebanon’s continuing commitment to its own cyberschool.

The board also unanimously approved Cedar Crest High School’s educational planning guide for the 2021-22 school year.

In other business, the school board resolved not to raise any tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year by more than the index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The school board also approved the financial reimbursement rate of 56 cents per mile in 2021.

In addition, the Cornwall-Lebanon board approved the use of high school facilities by the Cedar Crest Media Club for the 2021 Student Television Network Convention on Feb. 14.

The board approved Jan. 18 as a snow make-up date for the district’s school closing on Dec. 17.

