Cedar Crest High School’s commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be a virtual experience, the board announced at its May 11 meeting.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the school district will piece together short video clips of graduates and their families, compile them and then stream them through its website on June 3. School officials said they had hoped to conduct graduation inside Earl Boltz Stadium or the high school’s gymnasium, but “based on the current situation, it certainly doesn’t look to be likely,” said Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic.

“We’re preparing a virtual commencement. It’s going to be a rather significant undertaking. This time can certainly be a challenge for our seniors and their families,” he said.

In other business, the school board extensively reviewed the proposed 2020-21 budget, and the board will likely vote on it June 15. The proposed $81.6 million budget includes a modest tax increase, one that some of the board members found distasteful, in the wake of the pandemic.

Mike Robinson, Cornwall-Lebanon’s secondary education director, explained the key to executing the district’s continuity of education plan to instruct students in kindergarten through 12th grade remotely is “to meet students where they’re at.”

Teachers are instructing kids outside of traditional school hours, Robinson said. “This is the type of resiliency our staff has shown. We continue to evolve.”

The board observed a moment of silence to honor the memory of Krista Noll, a Cedar Crest High School family and consumer science teacher who died May 8.

