Cornwall-Lebanon school board on May 16 approved the proposed final budget for 2022-23, a 3.85% or $3.4 million increase over the current year. The new spending plan is pegged at $91.3 million.

The proposed budget would raise the real estate tax from 16.091 mills to 16.7095, reflecting $100 more for a median homeowner’s assessed property value of $161,900. Under Pennsylvania’s Act 1 index, the maximum percentage of tax increase the district can levy is 4.3%.

Anticipated revenues of $89.06 million for the proposed budget are projected to increase by $2.5 million or 2.9% over 2021-22. However, a projected increase in spending next year leaves a deficit of $2.26 million. The deficit would be covered by $2.03 million from the proposed tax increase and $236,000 of assigned retirement funds.

The actual tax rate will be determined when the final budget is presented and approved at the June 20 board meeting, said Jean Hentz, director of business affairs. The final proposed budget is posted for public display at the school district office and on the school district’s website from now up to the June 20 board meeting.

According to Hentz, major cost drivers of the district's proposed budget include a 2.84% increase for employee salaries/benefits ($1.74 million), 6.44% increase for employee health care ($515,000), a 20% increase ($662,000) for special education placements, and 59% increase ($728,000) for third-party cyber charter school tuition among other costs.

The school board’s next public work session will be at 5:30 p.m. June 13 at the high school’s large-group instruction room.

Previously, at its May 9 public work session, the board approved the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13's $3.27 million general operating fund budget, which represents 1.7% of IU13’s total expenditures, not, as reported, 1.7% of the district's share of IU13’s operating budget.