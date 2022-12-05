When: Cornwall-Lebanon School District Board of Directors voting session, Nov. 21.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a three-track plan to renovate both the middle school and high school buildings at the district campus on Evergreen Road, linking the two buildings with a two-story structure that will serve as a space to allow for renovations to take place without the need to use outdoor modular classrooms.

Details: It is estimated the three phases of the project — the connector, middle school and high school renovations — could cost between $88 million and $136 million. At a previous meeting, the board said the project would be finished by mid-2029. The connecting addition, which will add 22 classroom spaces on two floors, will be used to allow renovations to proceed on both buildings and could be converted to other uses as needed. Financing options will be discussed in January, said Superintendent Phillip Domencic.

What’s next: Board meets on Monday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. for annual reorganization.