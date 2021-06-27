The Cornwall-Lebanon school board unanimously approved an $87.9 million budget for the 2021-22 school year at its June 21 meeting.

The new budget includes a tax hike of 0.4534 mills, from 15.6367 mills to 16.0901 mills, or about $73 more per year, based on properties valued at $161,100.

The tax hike will help balance a budget that includes an increase in spending of $6.3 million. A good chunk of that amount is related to higher costs for staffing, the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual education, including outside virtual charter learning.

Last year, the Cornwall-Lebanon school board raised real estate taxes about $25 per year to help balance an $81.6 million budget.

In other business, the board hired former Ebenezer Elementary fourth-grade teacher Greg Fulkerson as Cedar Crest Middle School’s new assistant principal at an annual salary of $99,510. Fulkerson had been serving as Cedar Crest Middle School’s assistant principal on an interim basis.

The board also approved the use of Cedar Crest High School baseball fields by Elite Baseball for a tournament June 19-20. Also, the board approved the overnight field trips for the following Cedar Crest High School groups: cheerleading team to Pine Forest Cheerleading Camp in Greeley, Aug. 16-19; Future Farmers of America to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 29; student council to the State Student Council Conference at Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, Nov. 4-6; and the school media club to the Student Television Network Convention in Long Beach, California, Feb. 16-22, 2022.