Cornwall-Lebanon school board at its Oct. 19 meeting approved a districtwide after-school activities program for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $60,000.

The K-12 program will be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The after-school program will be offered in the district’s school buildings.

In addition, the board approved the purchase of 16 interactive televisions to replace outdated interactive projectors at Cornwall, Ebenezer and South Lebanon elementary schools, at a cost of $32,720. The school board also approved agreements with Edmentum for EdOptions Academy to provide elementary virtual programming and elementary educational resources for science and social studies to the district.

The board addressed physical plant improvements by approving a contract with Johnson Controls to replace fire and notification appliance circuit panels at Cedar Crest Middle School, at a cost of $29,381 through COSTARS pricing. The board also approved the purchase of a 2022 district maintenance truck, at a cost of $40,020 through COSTARS pricing.

During the meeting, the board ratified the retirement of Tracie Clemens, the district’s director of elementary education. Clemens’ retirement, which goes into effect at the end of this school year, was one of eight resignations and one of 27 personnel changes approved by the school board.

The school board also approved agreements between the Cornwall-Lebanon School District and the parents of unidentified students. The unspecified agreements had been the topic of discussions at recent executive sessions.

No further information about the issue was made available by the school district, as officials cited the privacy act and refused access to the documents.