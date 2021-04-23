Cedar Crest High School’s commencement will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the school’s Earl Boltz Stadium, with social distancing measures in place.

The Cornwall-Lebanon school board made the announcement at its April 19 meeting, which was conducted in-person at the high school with a livestreaming option.

Last year’s graduation ceremony was held virtually because of the pandemic.

In other business, the board approved the renewal of a dental insurance contract with United Concordia for the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, and approved the district’s food service summer program.

In addition, the school board approved an architectural services contract with Beers + Hoffman as well as a contract with Gable & Son Construction for a partial reroofing project at Cedar Crest high and middle schools. The board also authorized the district’s business office to advertise bids for an upcoming gas hot water conversion project at Cornwall Elementary School.

And the board approved an English as a second language summer camp.