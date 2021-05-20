Cornwall-Lebanon school board unanimously adopted the proposed $87.6 million final budget for the 2021-22 school year that comes with less than a one-half mill tax hike at its May 17 in-person meeting.

Real estate taxes would increase from 15.6367 mills to 16.0901 mills — $73 per year for school district residents whose homes have an assessed value of $161,100.

The tax would help balance the spending plan that predicts an increase in spending of $6.03 million. The board said the rise in spending is related to increased staffing costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual education, including outside virtual charter learning. Last year, the school board raised real estate taxes about 1%, about $25 a year for homeowners, to help balance a $81.6 million budget.

Resident Elizabeth Davis expressed concerns about a proposed reassignment of elementary library staff included in the budget.

The board expects to vote on the final budget at its June 21 meeting.

In other business, the board announced that the wearing of face coverings by teachers, staff and students will continue to be required in all school buildings through the remainder of this school year.

Also, the board also approved the creation of a virtual education administrator position for the school district, and approved the reassignment of middle school assistant principal Joseph Burton to the position at a salary of $119,729.

Among major contracts the board approved was a $213,210 contract with Miller Sports Construction to replace the floor of Cedar Crest High School’s Alumni Gym. The board also approved Moore Engineering Company as the engineer for a hot water replacement project at Cornwall Elementary School, and S.M. Friday Mechanical as the contractor for the same project at Cornwall Elementary, at a cost of $53,447. The project will be paid through the capital reserve fund.