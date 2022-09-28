When: Cornwall-Lebanon school board meeting, Sept. 19.

What happened: The board accepted the recommendations for the expulsion of two students. Also, Superintendent Philip L. Domencic reminded parents and students that free breakfast for all students will begin Oct. 3.

Expulsions: Two unnamed students were expelled for a term of up to one year with the discretion of the superintendent, both for possession of controlled substance, and one for an additional violation of the district’s weapons policy. The board voted 8-0 to accept both recommendations.

Free meals: Free and reduced-price lunches are currently available for those who qualify. Only breakfast will be free for all students. A mailing will be sent to parents with details.

Hiring: A 12-week contract for outside custodial staffing was approved. Given the current labor market, it has been difficult attracting applicants the board said. Also approved was the creation of a new long-term substitute position for a secondary autistic support instructor.

Recertification: Domencic also recognized Jean Hence on completion of recertification as director of Business Affairs. Hence has worked in the position for five years.

Presentations: Cedar Crest High School Student Council representative Elsa Thomas discussed a successful Falcon Fair event as well as the results of the student-faculty football game; a contest that the “teachers won by a massive amount,” she said. High School Assistant Principal Barbara May welcomed several students for recognition before the board: 2022 National Merit Commended Students Jordan Cerminara, Samuel Joffy and Sophia Medzoyan, as well as Students of the Month for September Sarah Durning and Danny Peelen.

Facilities and trips: The board approved use of facilities by the American Cancer Society on May 19-20 for the Relay for Life. it also approved two Future Farmers of America trips: Feb. 11-12 for the Aces Leadership Conference and March 26-28 for the State Legislative Leadership conference. Both events take place in Hershey.

What’s next: The board of school directors meets next on Monday, Oct. 10.