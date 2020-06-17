Cornwall-Lebanon school board, Lebanon County, unanimously approved its final $81.6 million budget for the 2020-21 school year during a virtual Zoom meeting June 15.

The budget includes a 1% tax increase, raising the real estate millage rate 0.1548 mills to 15.6367 mills. Residents with a home assessed at $160,000 will pay about $25 more per year in taxes. The rate increase will generate about $500,000 in revenue for the district.

The new school year will begin Aug. 31 in person, after instructing virtually for the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will vote on the plan in August.

The board approved addenda to existing transportation contracts with bus companies Brightbill Transportation and D.B. Fisher School Transportation, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Also, the board approved the employment status change of Sharon Schappell from instructional assistant-special education at Cedar Crest High School to personal care assistant at Ebenezer Elementary; Heather Clement from building assistant to instructional assistant-special education at Cedar Crest High School; and Kristen Nolan from instructional assistant-special education at South Lebanon Elementary School to building assistant at Cedar Crest High School.

In addition, the board was presented with a short video from American Heart Association youth market director Molly Emerich thanking the school district for its $152,000 donation, produced through student efforts across the district.

The Cornwall-Lebanon school board will not meet in July. The next meeting is Aug. 10.

