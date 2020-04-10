It’s been four weeks since the Cornwall-Lebanon School District in Lebanon County closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in compliance with the Department of Education and Gov. Tom Wolf's directives, the seven schools that make up the district will remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Safe at home, students in grades kindergarten through 12th continue to be taught by their regular teachers employing virtual and remote technology and school-issued laptop computers. Some teachers have undergone special training to aid their efforts to instruct in a virtual setting.

As much as possible, it’s been business as usual.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re managing,” said Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic. “You can’t allow the technology to be a barrier. It has to work smoothly. Time management is a must for learners. There’s no class-break-bell structure to guide them when to move on to the next learning opportunity.

“Our teachers and all of our administrators have embraced this and risen to the challenge,” Domencic said. “It’s been really incredible to see how many people are willing to step up, learn new things and give this 100%. They want to serve students. It’s been very good to see.”

The school district continues to offer free noon meals to all of its students, available for pick up at three sites in Lebanon County. During the state’s stay-at-home order, all winter and spring athletic activities remain postponed and on hold.

The school board’s April 14 and April 20 school board meetings will be conducted virtually on the district website: clsd.k12.pa.us.