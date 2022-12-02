What: Cornwall-Lebanon school board, Nov. 14.

What happened: The board discussed long-term plans for renovation and construction at the secondary school campus on Evergreen Road, reviewed districtwide student performance data and discussed the upcoming budget process for the next school year. No votes were taken on any issues discussed during the workshop session.

Construction: The board looked at multi-year plan to renovate both the middle and high school buildings, the youngest of which is 50 years old. Enrollment projections presented do not show growth beyond 1% over the next 10 years, but the facilities are aging, Superintendent Phillip Domencic said.

Plan overview: After considering options that included modular classrooms and the construction of a new building on property along Evergreen Road, district leadership has decided to construct a “passageway” link between the middle and high school buildings. The addition — which will constitute 22 classroom spaces on two floors — will be used to allow renovations to proceed on both buildings and could be converted to administrative use in years to come.

Projected cost: Officials estimated the three-phases of the project — the connector, middle school and high school renovations — could cost between $88 million and $136 million. Work would be finished by mid-2029.

Performance data: Data compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of Education showed that in the district, students taking the PSSA last year in grades 4-8 met growth expectations in math, with eighth graders performing well above expectations and sixth graders performing well below the growth target. Students taking the English PSSA in grades 4-8, however, did not fare as well, with only sixth graders performing well above expectations, while fourth- and fifth-graders placing well below. High school students will take literature, algebra and biology Keystone tests in January of 2023.

Budget: Considering uncertain of state funding commitments and tax revenue, officials said only tentative budget projections could be made at this point for 2023-24 school year. Rising labor costs, as well as inflation of equipment, supplies, and construction materials will have a big impact on the budget, Domincic said. Added to that is the increasing difficulty of hiring of teachers and support staff, as well as an anticipated 8% increase in health care costs. The district business office estimated that there could be a possible increase of $3.5 million in expenditures resulting in a $94.7 million budget. An estimated revenue increase of only $.1 million should be expected at current tax levels.

Potential tax hike: A property tax increase of 5.1% could yield another $2.8 million in revenue. The board in January of 2022 passed a resolution to not seek to go above the state index of 5.1%.