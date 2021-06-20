The Cornwall-Lebanon school board reviewed the $87.9 million proposed final budget for the 2021-22 school year at its public work session June 14, conducted in-person with a virtual option.

The spending plan, which is expected to be voted on at the next school board meeting June 21, calls for a tax increase of less than one-half mill.

The tax hike would increase the millage rate for Cornwall-Lebanon taxpayers from 15.6367 mills to 16.0901 mills and cost them about $73 more per year, based on properties valued at $161,100. The tax increase would help balance a budget that reflects about $6.3 million more in spending.

Last year, the Cornwall-Lebanon school board raised real estate taxes about 1%, or $25 per year for homeowners, to help balance an $81.6 million budget. The new tax hike will go toward covering increased spending for staffing, the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual education, including outside virtual charter learning.

In other business, the school board was introduced to new middle school Assistant Principal Greg Fulkerson, who will replace Joseph Burton. Burton was reassigned to the school district's newly created position of virtual solutions administrator.

Fulkerson has been serving as Cedar Crest Middle School’s interim assistant principal, and he is expected to be assigned to the position permanently when the school board votes to appoint him and set his salary at the June 21 meeting.