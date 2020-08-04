Students returning to Cornwall-Lebanon schools on Aug. 31 will have three learning options.

Those choices include a full-day option with enhanced mitigation and reduced class sizes for elementary students, a combination of face-to-face and virtual live learning for middle and high school students, a live virtual learning setting conducted by Cornwall-Lebanon staff and an asynchronous learning option conducted virtually by staff from outside the district.

The school board approved the reopening plan July 27 during a special meeting conducted virtually. The plan was formulated through guidance from the state health and education departments, addressing as many of the controllable difficulties associated with the complex COVID-19 crisis as possible.

Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic said that 80% of elementary school parents surveyed expressed an interest in the full-day, face-to-face option.

“Recognizing that everyone’s family situation and circumstances are different is why we are providing options,” Domencic said. “This plan could and will likely change and evolve as the ways we are being directed or asked to respond is changing daily.”

Students across the district will be asked to wear face masks or shields to school and to socially distance as much as possible. Parents are being asked not to send children who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to school.

Should a case of COVID-19 be detected in a school, the infected class rooms would be closed and deeply cleaned, before reopening.

“We really need everyone’s cooperation to make this work safely,” said Domencic. “I’m going to be optimistic and hope that we get that cooperation. We think parents and students want to be back in school. If they focus on that goal, it’s going to happen safely. Cooperation is key.”

A challenge facing the back-to-school plan is transportation and the stress it might have on personnel.

“It’s a huge logistical issue,” said Domencic of transportation. “We’ll do decreased capacity. We’ll do a lot of cleaning. Another part of that is that many of our parents have indicated they prefer to drive their children to school.”

Another challenge is recruiting enough substitute teachers. “We’re certainly encouraging everyone who is qualified to substitute teach,” Domencic said.”

The school board also announced that its next meeting, a public work session on Aug. 10, will be conducted in-person at Cedar Crest High School.