In a combined work and voting session, the Cornwall-Lebanon school board approved the first bond issue not to exceed the amount of $15 million to finance renovation and construction at the middle school and high school.

The project will likely finish in 2029 and cost up to $126 million in total.

Brad Remig, managing director at PFM Financial Advisors, will serve the district in this round of financing.

Remig explained that the “the market is strong for high-grade municipal bonds, even as the Federal Reserve signals that it will likely continue to raise interest rates,” he said, adding that as older bonds are being paid off “the district is well-positioned to take on new debt.”

In other finance matters, the board approved the list of deposit institutions for district finances: Fulton Bank, Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund, the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, and newly added First Citizens Community Bank.

Business Affairs Director Jean Hentz shared that the district’s employee health care fund —the account from which the district distributes its portion of employee health care costs — will have a cash balance of $243,000 by June 30, the end of the district’s fiscal year.

Hentz cited the large number of claims in 2020-21, mostly related to COVID-19, when there was a $1.8 million drawdown from the fund. “Last year was a very bad year,” Superintendent Philip Domencic said. “There are good years and bad years. We manage this as best we can, as do all districts in the county.”

The board also approved renewal of a three-year contract with EdMentum, used for computer-based diagnostic and benchmark assessments and initiated a new contract with EdOptions Academy for around 100 students attending the district’s cyber school.

The board elected Jane L. Owsiak to fill the remaining two years of the term vacated by Susan L. Levendoski. Owsiak will serve until the next board election and was one of 18 candidates who applied for the position.

Also, the board voted to expel two students for up to one year from the district, one for a weapons violation and another for possession of a controlled substance. Both were middle schoolers.