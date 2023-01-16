Cornwall-Lebanon School District is poised to spend between $88 million and $136 million in capital improvements to its aging secondary school buildings on the Cedar Crest campus.

School board members, during the Jan. 9 workshop meeting, heard a recap of proposed renovation of the district’s middle and high school buildings from Superintendent Philip Domencic. Electric, plumbing, and mechanical updates are needed to both, he noted, not having seen major work since the mid-1990s.

A connector space between the two buildings is planned as well, providing classroom space during renovations as well as a variety of future uses. Construction will occur between March 2024 and June 2029, and the connector building will be constructed first.

Director of Business Affairs Jean Hentz proposed a financing plan that would take advantage of the district’s existing debt service practice. Currently, it pays $5.5 million in debt service on existing bonds. As those debt obligations phase out, Hentz said, any new loans or bonds issued to cover construction and the middle and high school could be “smoothed” in.

The district’s intent is to maintain the same or similar debt service payments to avoid major tax increases in the future, Domencic said.

Since 2016, no state funding has been made available for school construction reimbursements.

In other business, Mariah Rackley, director of curriculum and instruction, introduced new state science standards going effect July 1, 2025. Titled STEELS — Science Technology Environmental Literacy and Sustainability — the new standards emphasize inquiry, problem solving, and mastery of concepts that cut across scientific disciplines with less emphasis on content memorization.

The standards will be assessed in standardized testing by the commonwealth in the 2025-26 school year. Curriculum realignment planning will begin this year, Rackley said, as well as professional development for teachers in the new standards.

The board also reviewed the district’s spending plan for the next school year and a potential tax to balance the budget. Hentz said projected expenditures of $94.7 million for the 2023-24 school year, compared to $91.3 for the current year.

Hentz noted the impact of continued inflation of materials, supplies, as well as the difficulty hiring support staff, and continued high costs paid to third-party cyber schools as driving factors of the projected increase.

At its next meeting on Jan. 17, the board will consider a resolution to not exceed the 5.1% tax increase index provided by the Department of Education. A 5.1% real estate tax increase would generate an additional $2.8 million for the district.

Districts are permitted to exceed the index, but only if the increase is approved by voters or boards request exceptions from this requirement if rate increases are needed to cover specific types of costs.