Cornwall-Lebanon school board approved June 10 as a makeup day.

The need for a makeup day was necessitated by the districtwide closing of school due to inclement weather on Feb. 8.

The board made this decision during its March 15 board meeting conducted in person in the large group instruction room at Cedar Crest High School with a livestream option.

Other calendar items the board approved are use of athletic fields at Cedar Crest High School by the varsity football program for out-of-season sessions on the following Sundays: March 21, March 28, April 11, April 25, May 2.

In other business, the school board approved a $22,085 contract with Gable & Son Construction for a roofing project at the Cornwall bus garage.

In addition, the board of authorized the advertisement for bids to print the Cedar Crest High School and Middle School yearbooks for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The board also made employment decisions including the hiring of nine staff and accepting the resignation of nine others. Board members approved the creation of two athletic department positions related to livestreaming, and they granted permission to employ the summer maintenance crew.