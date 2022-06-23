Cornwall-Lebanon school board voted June 20 on the $91.3 million final budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Total spending in the next school year is expected to rise $3.4 million, or 3.9% over the 2021-22 budget. Total revenue is expected to rise 2.9% increase over 2021-22, thus creating a difference of $2.26 million, partially offset by the use of the state-assigned retirement fund of $236,000, but leaving a shortfall of $2.02 million.

To close the funding gap, the budget includes a 3.85% increase in the real estate tax rate. That amounts to a $100 increase in the real estate tax bill for the median homeowner with an assessed property value of $161,900.

The new tax levy will be 16.7095 mills versus 16.091 for the last school year. Participating homestead and farmstead property owners would receive property tax relief of $152.74 on their July 1 property tax bills.

“It was challenging,” Superintendent Philip Domencic, said of the budgeting process prior to the June 20 meeting. “We’re seeing costs go up in all aspects of our operations — more than ever imagined.”

Referring to the staff’s role in budget planning, Domencic said, “We got a lot of cooperation to put it together.” The overall goal, he said, “is to provide programs and services that are beneficial to our consumers.”

The 3.85% real estate tax hike stays within the Pennsylvania Act 1 Index limit for the district of 4.3%, said Jean Hentz, district director of business affairs.

According to Hentz, major cost drivers in the proposed 2022-23 budget include a 2.84% increase for employee salaries and benefits ($1.74 million; a 59% increase ($728,000) for third-party cybercharter school tuition; a 20% increase ($662,000) for special education placements; a 14% increase ($460,000) for supplies and equipment; and a 38% increase ($150,000) for purchased professional services (occupational therapy, physical therapy, nursing and counseling).

“Part of the increase in both total expenditures and total revenues is the result of one-time federal funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools across the nation,” Hentz said.

The food services report for April 30, 2021, through April 30 of this year, shows a net profit of $754,696 due to impact of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Universal Free Meals Program. Average daily participation in breakfast was 3,024, up 13% from September. Daily lunches served was 1,554, up 53% from September. At the June 13 board meeting, Hentz advised that parents should know the free meals program expires on June 30.

Also on June 13, Jason Murray, technical services director, reported that cybersecurity continues to be a major concern nationwide. To combat any attempt to hijack staff accounts and data, a multifactor authentication system will be added to the login process. In addition to a password, a user will enter a self-developed unique authentication to gain access.

The Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions Program will continue during the summer to help students in elementary, middle school and high school who are lagging behind in their studies. Credit recovery specialists will work with these students to help them advance in skill level and stay on target to earn credits and achieve personal outcomes, said Michael Robinson, director of secondary education, during the June 13 board meeting.