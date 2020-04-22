During its April 20 virtual meeting, Cornwall-Lebanon school board set prices for school lunches next school year and recognized high-achieving students.

Lunches will cost $2.95 for high school students, $2.85 for middle school students, $2.75 for elementary students, 40 cents for reduced-price lunches and $3.75 for adults. Breakfasts will run $2 for high school and middle school students, $1.85 for elementary students, 30 cents for reduced-price breakfasts and $2.50 for adults.

Among students the board recognized for state-level competition were Cedar Crest High School student Makayla Sherrid for a first-place poster she created for the 2020 Prevent Suicide Pennsylvania’s Youth Suicide Prevention Contest.

The board also recognized the accomplishments of five high school student-athletes in winter track and field — distance runner Gwyneth Young and the 3,200-meter relay team of Ryan Scicchitano, William Sheffield, Ryan Wolfe and Tommy Bildheiser — all of whom reached the state level in their events.

T.J. Moore was honored for his accomplishments as a PIAA-qualifier wrestling in March. Also qualifying for the state playoffs in March was the Cedar Crest boys varsity basketball squad.

The next meeting will be a public work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 11. Residents can access the meeting remotely through a link on the district website.