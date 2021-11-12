Cornwall-Lebanon school board on Nov. 8 reviewed an informational report outlining the specifics of an after-school activities program that it recently approved.

The $60,000 after-school activities program for the 2021-22 school year, approved by the board Oct. 19, is being funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The after-school activities will be offered to students in grades K-12 in the district’s school buildings.

“We want students engaged,” said Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic. “We want them interacting with their peers.”

Domencic also informed the board of an email he recently received from Gov. Tom Wolf identifying Jan. 17 as the anticipated date for the expiration of the mask mandate in schools.

In other business, the board was presented with results of state assessment tests recently taken by district students in grades 3-8 that showed a drop in achievement compared to similar results from 2018-19.

At its next meeting Nov. 15, the Cornwall-Lebanon school board will be asked to approve the renewal of an annual agreement with the Lebanon County Tax Collection Committee, at a cost of $6,500.