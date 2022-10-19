When: Cornwall-Lebanon school board, Oct. 10.

What happened: The board and administration heard reports and updates from a variety of district committees and departments.

Curriculum: The district is considering a social-emotional learning program in partnership with Compass Mark. The program will be used in grades three through five to help teach decision-making, managing feelings, problem-solving, healthy choices, positive relationships and personal safety.

Planetarium: In what has become a “frustrating situation” as explained by Superintendent Philip Domencic, the planetarium projector at Cedar Crest High School is no longer serviceable. A new bulb was purchased in 2017, but district officials are told the 20-year-old machine needs to be replaced. A new projector will cost between $110,000 and $143,000. Currently, over 400 students take classes in astronomy, meteorology, deep space and oceanography. The district will seek bids for an anticipated November decision.

Tax index: The district recently received noted of its Act 1 index for 2023. An 5.1% maximum tax increase can be made by the district without direct voter approval referendum. Last year, the district was given a 4.3% index but raised taxes 3.5%. The index amount is determined by changes in the consumer price index and wage growth regionally.

Property agreement: Cornwall Borough is seeking permission to use property along Route 419 owned by the district. Domencic said the borough would be pursuing grant funding for expansion of recreation facilities there. “An agreement that would lead to improvements would benefit both,” he added.

School meals: Since the introduction of universal free breakfast, the district has seen a steady increase in students taking advantage, food service director Emily Rodriguez told the board. In addition, the district has seen an increase in families signing up for free and reduced lunches this year. The universal free and reduced lunches available during pandemic have possibly led to reduction of stigma, said Rodriguez.

Conferences: Domencic reminded parents that fall conferences will take place Nov. 17 for kindergarten as needed, and for K-8 from 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22.

What’s next: The board meets Oct. 17 for a voting session.