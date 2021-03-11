As the anniversary of COVID-19’s impact nears, and with the end of the 2020-21 school year’s third marking period looming, Cornwall-Lebanon board members on March 8 assessed which of the district’s applied pandemic measures have been effective as they looked to the future. The board’s committee meeting was held in Cedar Crest High School’s large group instruction room, with a livestream option.

Data provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Cornwall-Lebanon School District showed the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Lebanon County and the district’s six schools have declined noticeably during the first two months of the year. But, following a review of enrollment trends, Superintendent Philip Domencic recommended to the school board that current instructional models involving hybrid and virtual learning be continued through the remainder of the school year.

The board expects to vote on the recommendation at the next Cornwall-Lebanon board meeting on March 15.

Board members also received updates on the status of such end-of-school-year activities as the prom, commencement, elementary field day and music programs in kindergarten through 12th grade. Almost all of the year-end activities are expected to be conducted, in-person with social distancing, as much as possible.

In addition, the school district unveiled a plan to survey families about their preferences on virtual and in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

“We can’t continue to do this forever,” Domencic said. “This year is very, very unique. Our teachers have done an amazing job and our students have adjusted.”

The school board was also notified of a COVID-19 vaccination event held March 4 at Cedar Crest High School for employees of Intermediate Unit 13 who met the state’s 1a designation for eligibility.