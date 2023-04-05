Cornwall-Lebanon school board approved building improvement projects funded by the district’s capital reserve fund during its March 20 meeting.

The board approved Gable & Son Construction Roofing & Crane Service of Lebanon to complete partial reroofing projects at the Cedar Crest middle and high schools as well as Cornwall Elementary for a total of $426,000.

The board also approved smaller projects, among them a $14,500 contract with Stone Age Restoration for stone wall repairs at Cornwall Elementary School.

In addition, the board approved hiring Moore Engineering Company to provide engineering services to replace a cooling tower at the middle school and an advertisement to seek bids for the project.

Looking ahead to planned renovations at the high school and middle school, the board approved parameters of the bond resolution in an amount not to exceed $18 million. Bonds would fund future capital projects, specifically the connector building bridging the middle and high school buildings.

In curriculum and instruction matters, the board approved the K-12 school guidance plan that defines the duties of counselors and sets expectations for career programs and curriculum. The board authorized district’s business office to advertise for bids seeking a new English language arts curriculum.

Summer programs were approved, including the National Inventors Hall of Fame’s use of Cornwall Elementary School for a STEM camp June 26-30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; an English language development summer camp; and several summer music camps.

In a final action, the board expelled two middle school students for a term of one calendar year: one for a controlled substance violation and one for a weapons violation. The superintendent has discretion to alter the term of the expulsion.