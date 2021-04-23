The Cornwall-Lebanon school board received an update April 12 on a $400,000 project that will replace the artificial turf surface at Arnold Field at Earl Boltz Stadium.

The project is expected to begin shortly after the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year and could include the resurfacing of the track inside the stadium.

It is not known if replacing the track would increase the cost of the project. The project had been delayed by a year, partly due to the financial uncertainties created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District did not immediately reply to multiple attempts seeking additional details following its work session held in person in the large group instruction room of Cedar Crest High School, with a virtual livestreaming option.

In other business, the school board was informed of plans being made to hold an outdoor commencement ceremony June 4 for Cedar Crest High School’s Class of 2021 at Earl Boltz Stadium.

Cornwall-Lebanon school board members also engaged in preliminary discussions about a proposed $80 million building renovation project that could be undertaken as early as 2024. It is not known if the project would raise taxes in the school district, and if so, by how much.

It is also not known if the proposed project would affect the budget for the 2021-22 school year. The board is set to vote on the proposed budget at its May 17 meeting, while the board will vote on a final financial plan for next year at the June 21 meeting.

The district did not provide further details on the proposed project or next year’s budget.

During the meeting, it was noted the board received a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly encouraging the district to return to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

The Cornwall-Lebanon board also observed a moment of silence to honor sixth grade Cedar Crest middle school student Jackson Call, who died of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on April 5.