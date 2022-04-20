When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: Township supervisors received an update from construction officials about repairs to the Martic Forge Bridge, which burned up in a massive arson blaze in 2018.

Background: J.D. Eckman Inc. of Atglen was awarded a $2.97 million contract last summer to repair the bridge and decking to the bridge spanning Martic and Conestoga townships on the Enola Low Grade Trail. Three years prior to the fire, a $750,000 renovation converted the former rail trestle into a wooden pedestrian walkway.

What’s happened since: J.D. Eckman has been busy working on the bridge. With most of that structural work completed, company representative Jenn Leibig told supervisors that girder erection is planned for early May.

Quotable: “As far as the Aug. 4 completion date, we may have the bridge completed, but I’m not sure if we’ll have the trail work completed,” Leibig said.

What’s next: Next month, giant girders and decking will be trucked to the site from the Martic side of the bridge. Company representatives said that work could cause some traffic disruptions on Route 324 as trucks back into the bridge site to unload materials. In addition, Eckman officials said they have to work with Amtrak, whose power lines run along the site. Eckman expects to provide a more detailed timeline soon, along with installation of the galvanized railings currently in the design phase.

In other business: Supervisors approved disbursement of the first phase of funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The township received $272,767 last year, and a second, equal payment may come later this year. The board unanimously approved the following disbursements under a resolution amending the 2022 budget: Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, $106,000 for capital improvements; $7,500 for employee wages; $10,000 for fuel paving seal coating; $35,000 for township equipment; $30,000 for township road work; a $15,000 donation to Lancaster EMS; $36,201 to the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company for diving and other rescue equipment; $8,000 to the Lancaster County Library System; donations of $2,500 each to Kitchen Cupboard and Martic Pantry; and $20,000 toward unforeseen expenditures associated with the Martic Forge Bridge repairs.