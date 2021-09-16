The contract worker killed in a material handling accident at Three Mile Island in Dauphin County last week has been identified as an Alabama man.

Michael Miller, 55, of Alabama, died at around 11 a.m. Sept. 10 while unloading equipment from a truck by reactor No. 1, according to a report from CBS 21.

"We are deeply saddened that a contract worker was fatally injured around 11 a.m. on Friday while unloading equipment from a truck at Three Mile Island,” said Exelon Generation Regional Communications Manager Dave Marcheski. “We send out condolences to the individual's family, friends, and colleagues."

Miller was working outside of the Radiological Controlled Area when the accident occurred and medical crews declared him dead at the scene.

Exelon Generation, a U.S. energy provider, owns TMI Unit 1 which permanently shut down in 2019, nearly 40 years after one of the worst nuclear accidents in U.S. history occurred at the site. Currently, the reactor is being decommissioned and dismantled.