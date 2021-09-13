A contract worker is dead after a material handling accident Friday morning at Three Mile Island in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County.

Londonderry Township emergency medical Services and fire responded and declared the individual dead on the scene, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The individual has not been identified, and details of the incident have not been released.

The work-related fatality happened outside of the Radiological Controlled Area.

“We are deeply saddened that a contract worker was fatally injured around 11 a.m. on Friday while unloading equipment from a Truck at Three Mile Island,” said Exelon Generation regional communications manager Dave Marcheskie in a statement released Monday. “We send our condolences to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Exelon Generation, a U.S. energy provider, owns TMI Unit 1 which permanently shut down in 2019, nearly 40 years after one of the worst nuclear accidents in U.S. history occurred at the site. Currently, the reactor is being decommissioned and dismantled.