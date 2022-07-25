When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, July 18, with Dianna Capka and Diane Martin absent.

What happened: Fred Kendall of Abacus Construction shared with the board that the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School is 83% complete.

Background: Originally scheduled to be completed by January of this year, the project was pushed back due to issues related to COVID-19, including labor shortages and supply issues, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said by phone July 19.

Why it matters: Board member Michael Talley asked Kendall whether the building will be ready to open by the first day of school, Aug. 24. Kendall said, “It is very, very tight.” He said there is currently a plan for “temporary occupancy.” The focus is on completing the education pods, kitchen and serving areas, and administrative areas. Zuilkoski said the district has backup plans in place in case the building isn’t completed.

What’s next: The district will provide updates to the public on the building’s opening via its website, as well as through direct communication to parents from Rachel Metzinger, the school’s principal.

State budget: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher presented an overview of the state’s education budget, which includes about $400,000 more to Conestoga Valley than officials planned for. “Everything that I have read is that the increase this year is historic,” Heverly Flesher said. This is due in part to the fact that this is an election year, so Republicans and Democrats wanted to work together to agree on a budget, she added. The district will use the funds to help cover the cost of new hires added late in the budget process, as well as to help with the deficit, which the district planned to cover using its fund balance.

Smoketown Elementary: The board approved a total bid package of $22.87 million for the renovation of the existing middle school to become Smoketown Elementary. The bid includes $10.8 million for the general contractor, eci Construction, $4.8 million for the mechanical contractor, $1.13 million for the plumbing contractor, $5.1 million for the electrical contractor, and $528,000 for food service. Representatives from Marotta Main Architects presented the original bid for the project in April; however, it was 40% higher than estimated. The board rejected it and sent the project back out to bid. While the bids for food service and the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical contractors came in higher than in April, the bid for the general contractor was $1 million less than the original bid. Thus, the overall bid ended up $391,489 less.