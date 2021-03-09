Crews have started work on new bathrooms in Wrightsville’s Riverfront Park, which has been undergoing a transformation thanks to the York County borough’s efforts to secure grants for the past decade.

The construction, including some delays in getting permits from Commonwealth Code Inspection of York, was a topic of discussion at Wrightsville Borough Council’s March 1 meeting.

The bathrooms will be situated on the south side of the park near Lemon Street and is part of $1.1 million in grants the borough has received since developing a master plan for the park in 2011. The work has included new playground equipment and efforts to prevent runoff into the Susquehanna River.

The construction of the bathrooms hasn’t been without controversy. Initial cost estimates came in at $200,000 for a modular design that would be built off site and delivered. Many residents and officials thought it was too expensive.

“I could build a whole house for $200,000,” Borough Council President Eric J. White said after the council meeting.

He said the borough was able to work with the contractor to reduce the cost to $140,000 primarily by having the bathroom built on site and cutting other unnecessary expenses.

Construction of the bathroom was delayed for about three weeks because Commonwealth Code did not respond to phone calls, borough Secretary Tammie Hoff said the council meeting. White said the permits arrived several days after the council meeting and construction started. The borough hired the company to perform code enforcement and issuing building permits after partners from the borough’s previous contractor retired.

But officials think the slow response from Commonwealth Code could be a problem as residents start seeking building permits this spring and summer. If the permits are delayed, it will hinder residents’ ability to get work done, said council member Michael Gromling.

White said after the meeting there seems to be a pattern that started when a Commonwealth Code representative didn’t attend a council meeting for an initial presentation about taking Wrightsville as a client.

“We have a contract with Commonwealth Code, but I’m not happy,” White said, adding that the borough could seek to terminate the contract.