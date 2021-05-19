When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, May 13, with in-person and conference call options.

What happened: During a public hearing at the start of the meeting, township supervisors voted to place weight limit restrictions through mid-2022 on two small, structurally deficient bridges on Governor Stable Road near Route 441.

Why it matters: The supervisors limited traffic to vehicles that weigh less than five tons on the bridges, which carry motorists over Snitz Creek along the narrow two-lane road between River and Keener roads near Falmouth. The move allows passenger vehicles, most of which weigh far less than 10,000 pounds, to continue using Governor Stable Road while keeping large delivery vehicles off the bridges.

Background: Engineers discovered problems with the two structures while investigating another nearby bridge that was found to be hanging by a steel reinforcement in the fall; that bridge has been closed to traffic and traffic has been detoured.

The cost: Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering estimated the cost of repairing the deficient bridge —the one nearest Route 441 — and replacing the closed bridge just to its north to be $635,000. Conoy supervisors hope to seek bids in March and start repairs in June, pending no delays acquiring permits and other issues.

Quotable: “In the meantime, we surely have to think about funding as far as where the funding is coming from,” supervisors Chairman Steve Mohr said at the meeting. “That would give us a little time to give that thought.”

Northwest River Trail: Supervisor Gina Mariani reported from a Northwest River Trail committee meeting that Marietta Borough Council members want to limit the speed for bicyclists to 15 mph on the trail. They asked Conoy Township supervisors to pass a similar resolution.

Quotable: Conoy resident Steve Mohr Jr., who called in to the meeting, said, “On what basis would you think 15 mph without doing any kind of a traffic study? If somebody gets hit by a bike and killed, and somebody says I was going 15 mph, that’s going to be the township’s responsibility. Maybe you should give that a little more thought.”

Next steps: The supervisors agreed to research the recommended speed for bicyclists on a trail and revisit it at their June meeting.

Fireworks: Mariani brought up a prior complaint from residents regarding neighbors setting off fireworks. Mariani said police officers told her the township need not pass an ordinance to deal with fireworks, as they could handle it under state law. However, Mariani said police officers won’t know about problems unless they hear the fireworks or are informed about them. Supervisors urged residents to contact police with an offender’s name and address to report a problem.