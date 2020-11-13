When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 12, held at Bainbridge Fire Company to allow for social distancing.

What happened: Township supervisors are hoping some new signage will help solve two traffic-related problems in the village of Bainbridge. Radar-activated speed indicators will be installed on Second Street in an effort to reduce speeding. And the township is looking to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install new signs along state Route 441 to direct users of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail to alternative access points in hopes of alleviating parking problems in the riverfront area of the village.

Speeding problem: Speeding in Bainbridge has been a focus of the supervisors since the summer, when speed humps were installed on some streets and the stop sign on Race Street, at Second, was fortified with a second sign and a flashing red light. Sgt. Jason Smith, of Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Department, told the supervisors those measures have been effective, but speeding remains a problem on Second Street, a 2-mile long stretch of flat, wide roadway with no stop signs. Smith said the speed alert signs have been effective in other places and should help. The only other alternative discussed — making the intersection of Race and Second streets a four-way stop — was rejected because of concerns that adding stop signs on Second would, in the words of Supervisor Gina Mariani, would “flip everybody out.”

Parking problem: The quest for outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic has strained the capacity of the trailhead parking area in Bainbridge, with trail users’ vehicles spilling onto Front Street, crowding out residents. Trail users have also been taking up spots normally used by boaters accessing the Susquehanna River via the Bainbridge public boat launch. While there is some thought that demand will lessen a bit when the pandemic wanes, supervisors hope to mitigate the problem by placing new signage along Route 441 to direct trail users to lesser known, recently completed trail parking areas off Kings and Prescott roads north of the village.

Budget: The board approved the advertising of Conoy’s proposed 2021 budget. The $1.53 million spending plan cuts spending by almost $100,000 over this year’s budget, reflecting what township Secretary Kathy Hipple said are anticipated COVID-related revenue losses. The township will continue to be one of just two municipalities in Lancaster County with no local property tax. Salisbury Township is the other.

What’s next: Final approval of the budget is expected at the supervisors Dec. 10 meeting. Supervisors will go back to meeting by teleconference next month.