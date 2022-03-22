When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, March 10. Vice Chair Gina Mariani was absent.

What happened: Chair Justin Risser said a property owner offered to sell to the township two lots on Route 441 in front of Conoy Park West for $69,000 each.

Background: Supervisor Steve Mohr said the owner has allowed patrons to park on the lots while accessing the park in the past. There is only one other way to access the park, which is at the Conoy bridge, he said.

Quotable: “I think it’s surely in the best interest of the township to be in control of those lots,” Mohr said.

What’s next: The board tabled discussion and a vote on the matter until a future meeting.

Animal rescue: Solicitor Bernadette Hohenadel announced that the developers of the Almost Home Dog Adoption Center have withdrawn their plans to build a facility in the township. Consequently, the board voted to terminate the land development plan and release the group’s financial security in the amount of $474,669.

Trail benches: The board voted to allow individuals to donate a park bench in honor or in memory of a loved one, to be placed on the township section of the Northwest River Trail. The board stipulated township residents who donate benches will have priority over nonresidents in choosing their location on the trail. For more information, residents can call the township office at 717-367-4927.

Library update: During the public comment time, Elizabethtown Public Library Executive Director Deb Drury presented an update on programs and infrastructure at the library. Drury visited the board in September and asked for a donation to help cover the cost of a new phone system. At the March meeting, she reported that an individual donor gave funds to purchase that system. However, the library still needs to raise $17,000 for the elevator repair. She requested the board consider a onetime donation.

Bridge repairs: Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering presented draft permit plans for repair of the bridge closest to Route 441 on Governor Stable Road. Lynn said his company is investigating state grants to help pay for the repair and replacement of three bridges on that road.

Falmouth Road property: The board voted to move forward with court hearings and an inspection of a Falmouth Road property that needs to be cleaned up. Board members indicated that if the property owners cooperate and clean up their property, the proceedings will be dropped.