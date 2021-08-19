When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 12, with in-person and conference call options.

What happened: Township solicitor Matt Creme reported Conoy’s zoning officer served three notices to the property owner at 191 Falmouth Road in violation of ordinances.

Background: The dwelling in question has both structural violations and property maintenance issues. Chairman Steve Mohr said by phone Aug. 13 the township has tried to work with this property owner for two years to get the dwelling cleaned up and in compliance. However, thus far, the family has not been receptive.

Quotable: “The neighbors have been cooperative, but the neighbors are at the end,” said Mohr. “You can’t be a neighbor 400 feet away and not be affected by it.” By phone, Mohr talked about a smell originating from the property that can be detected at the neighbors’ homes.

Public comments: Resident Doug Weidman of 196 Falmouth Road expressed concern about a rodent problem stemming from the property. Weidman hired an exterminator to set traps on his property, but he is worried the problem will get worse. Resident Emanuel Stump shared his concern about animals on the property, including cats and chickens. He said he called local chapters of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help but had no success.

Quotable: “We’ll take that and pass it on to those with authority to do something about that,” Mohr said.

What’s next: The property owner must act or appeal by a certain deadline. If the family does not comply, the township will file with the magisterial judge with the eventual possibility of eviction.

Public library: Elizabethtown Public Library Executive Director Deb Drury made a request to the township for a donation to cover part or all of an $8,000 new phone system at the library. The board will consider Drury’s request.

Governor Stable bridges: Also during the public participation period, Brooke and Kevin Hook of Governor Stable Road asked for an update on the bridges out on their road. Earlier in the meeting, Steve Dellinger of Hanover Engineering mentioned that engineers are working to secure environmental clearances prior to the repair and replacement of the bridges. The Hooks wondered how the road will be plowed in the winter. Mohr said the township will take care of it. The couple also asked about funding for the bridges.

Quotable: “All I can say is we’ll find the money,” said Vice Chairman Justin Risser. “That is our responsibility as the board of supervisors. The bridge will be done. If we have to finance it, we’ll finance it.”